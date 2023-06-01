News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire campsite's Bank Holiday bash raises £1,000 for hospice charity

Hundreds of visitors to a Birchover campsite over the Bank Holiday weekend have helped raise more than £1,000 for a north Derbyshire hospice charity.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:10 BST

The latest in a summer season of events at Barn Farm Camping, off Main Street, netted £1,186.18 for Ashgate Hospicecare and a further £608.75 for the parent teacher association (PTA) at Stanton-in-Peak Primary School.

Local resident James Rimmer, who is part of the organising team, said: “It was a fabulous event – raising lots of money for charity. The beautiful weather made for a memorable weekend. We would like to thank everyone who supported the event and the staff at Barn Farm for their hard work.”

Ashgate staff and volunteers were serving tea, coffee and cake at the campsite all weekend, while the PTA took care of face painting and glitter duties.

Ashley Bear was a big crowd-pleaser all weekend.Ashley Bear was a big crowd-pleaser all weekend.
Campers and day visitors soaked up the sunshine while enjoying live music from local acts Rivers and Samson 65 among other easy-going entertainment.

Barn Farm will next be supporting Birchover Gardens over the weekend of June 10-11, before a family fun day on Saturday, July 1, in aid of the PTA and another Derbyshire end-of-life charity, Helen’s Trust.

The day will see a hot air balloon meet-up, sports coaching sessions, pony rides, circus acts and more live music.

A two-day bash is also planned for the August Bank Holiday weekend, August 26-27, in aid of the Woodland Trust and Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

Staff and volunteers were serving refreshments and collecting donations.Staff and volunteers were serving refreshments and collecting donations.
For more details of all upcoming events and how to get involved, go to barnfarmcamping.com.

Contributed the events are supported by Horse & Jockey Bar, Woodfired Pizza, the Butty Box Catering and the Tipsy Chefs' Takeaways.Contributed the events are supported by Horse & Jockey Bar, Woodfired Pizza, the Butty Box Catering and the Tipsy Chefs' Takeaways.
Everyone got into the party spirit.Everyone got into the party spirit.
