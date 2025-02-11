Derbyshire campaigners urge people to sign ‘letter’ to save former community hub earmarked for auction

Campaigners say they have successfully raised the necessary funds to submit a bid to buy and run a former youth centre as a community facility after Derbyshire County Council announced plans to sell the property at an auction.

The council has agreed to sell its Polygon Centre building, on Church Street, Alfreton, as it continues with a number of plans to offset an estimated multi-million budget deficit of around £39m for the 2024-25 financial year.

Save The Polygon Centre campaigner Joe Peall launched a GoFundMe campaign last year to save the well-known Polygon Centre which has raised thousands of pounds and he also secured £75,000 in sponsorship to form a Community Interest Company in an effort to buy and run the centre as a community facility and hub.

Mr Peall said: “We are thrilled to have reached this crucial stage in our campaign. But our work is not done.

Pictured Is The Polygon Centre, On Church Street, Alfreton, Courtesy Of The Save The Polygon Centre Campaign

“We need as many people as possible to sign our open letter, demonstrating the depth of community support for our proposal.”

The Save The Polygon Centre campaign group has set up an open digital letter and is urging as many people as possible to sign the correspondence online to persuade the council to approve, recognise and acknowledge its bid.

It outlines a vision for The Polygon Centre as a sustainable, community-led facility that will continue to serve Alfreton’s residents, including youth groups, fitness classes and art workshops.

However, the council has stressed the building is ‘not a thriving community hub’ and it has not been used to deliver community activities for some time and recently it has only been used as an office base for the council.

A council spokesperson explained the council is reviewing all its buildings and land and where there is no longer a need for them it has a duty to consider options for their future use.

Alfreton’s Polygon Centre also does not meet the threshold to be considered for a Community Asset Transfer, according to the council.

Campaigners are urging residents, businesses and supporters to sign their open letter by visiting https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfLoq9w-lLrv8IIXo4LEof8QSeoc_8oZM3z4O8d1p3zOxBpvQ/viewform for details.