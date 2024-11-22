Derbyshire café with one star hygiene rating among 18 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’, while a one-star rating means ‘major improvement’ is needed.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a one-star café through to businesses scoring top five-star ratings.

1 . Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, restaurants, cafés, takeaways and more. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Starbucks, East Midlands Designer Outlet - five-star hygiene rating Starbucks at East Midlands Designer Outlet at Mansfield Road in Pinxton was rated on November 5 and received a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Caspian Fish Bar, Pilsley - four-star hygiene rating Caspian Fish Bar in Pilsley, near Chesterfield, holds a four-star hygiene rating following an inspection on November 4. Photo: Google Photo Sales