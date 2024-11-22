Derbyshire café with one star hygiene rating among 18 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 17:37 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 17:37 GMT
Here are the latest hygiene scores for Derbyshire food venues – including a café with one star rating.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’, while a one-star rating means ‘major improvement’ is needed.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a one-star café through to businesses scoring top five-star ratings.

1. Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, restaurants, cafés, takeaways and more. Photo: Google

Starbucks at East Midlands Designer Outlet at Mansfield Road in Pinxton was rated on November 5 and received a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

2. Starbucks, East Midlands Designer Outlet - five-star hygiene rating

Starbucks at East Midlands Designer Outlet at Mansfield Road in Pinxton was rated on November 5 and received a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Photo: Google

Caspian Fish Bar in Pilsley, near Chesterfield, holds a four-star hygiene rating following an inspection on November 4.

3. Caspian Fish Bar, Pilsley - four-star hygiene rating

Caspian Fish Bar in Pilsley, near Chesterfield, holds a four-star hygiene rating following an inspection on November 4. Photo: Google

Le Mistral at Market Place in Wirksworth was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 15.

4. Le Mistral, Wirksworth - three-star hygiene rating

Le Mistral at Market Place in Wirksworth was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 15. Photo: Google

