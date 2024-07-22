Derbyshire café with a one star food hygiene rating – among 24 latest food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 22:12 BST
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire restaurants, takeaways, pubs and cafes.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a one-star café through a Peak District pub with three stars to food venues celebrating the five-out-of-five score.

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out across North East Derbyshire.

1. Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out across North East Derbyshire.Photo: Google

Photo Sales
With Love From Derbyshire at George Street in Riddings was given the maximum score of five after assessment on July 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

2. With Love From Derbyshire - five-star hygiene rating

With Love From Derbyshire at George Street in Riddings was given the maximum score of five after assessment on July 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Hope For Belper at Belper Baptist Church was given a score of five as well after an assessment on July 9.

3. Hope For Belper - five-star hygiene rating

Hope For Belper at Belper Baptist Church was given a score of five as well after an assessment on July 9.Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Clay Cross Charcoal Grill at High Street in Clay Cross was given a four-out-of-five score after an assessment on June 11.

4. Clay Cross Charcoal Grill - four-star hygiene rating

Clay Cross Charcoal Grill at High Street in Clay Cross was given a four-out-of-five score after an assessment on June 11.Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireFood Standards AgencyPeak District

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.