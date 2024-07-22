Derbyshire café with a one star food hygiene rating – among 24 latest food hygiene scores

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
Each business is given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.
Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a one-star café through a Peak District pub with three stars to food venues celebrating the five-out-of-five score.
1. Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out across North East Derbyshire.Photo: Google
2. With Love From Derbyshire - five-star hygiene rating
With Love From Derbyshire at George Street in Riddings was given the maximum score of five after assessment on July 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.Photo: Google
3. Hope For Belper - five-star hygiene rating
Hope For Belper at Belper Baptist Church was given a score of five as well after an assessment on July 9.Photo: Google
4. Clay Cross Charcoal Grill - four-star hygiene rating
Clay Cross Charcoal Grill at High Street in Clay Cross was given a four-out-of-five score after an assessment on June 11.Photo: Google
