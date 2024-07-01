Derbyshire café with a one star food hygiene rating – among 16 latest food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 1st Jul 2024, 13:23 BST
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire restaurants, takeaways, pubs and cafes.

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a one-star café, through three-star take aways to five-star food venues.

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out across North East Derbyshire.

1. Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out across North East Derbyshire.Photo: Google

Rose & Crown on High Street in Barlborough was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 23.

2. Rose & Crown, Barlborough - four-star hygiene rating

Rose & Crown on High Street in Barlborough was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 23.Photo: Google

A'bout Thyme at High Street West in Glossop was handed a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating on May 22.

3. A'bout Thyme, Glossop - four-star hygiene rating

A'bout Thyme at High Street West in Glossop was handed a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating on May 22.Photo: Google

Pizza Club, a takeaway at Mill Street in Clowne, was also given a score of four on May 23.

4. Pizza Club, Clowne - four-star hygiene rating

Pizza Club, a takeaway at Mill Street in Clowne, was also given a score of four on May 23.Photo: Google

