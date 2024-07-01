Derbyshire café with a one star food hygiene rating – among 16 latest food hygiene scores

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire restaurants, takeaways, pubs and cafes.

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a one-star café, through three-star take aways to five-star food venues.

Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out across North East Derbyshire.

Rose & Crown, Barlborough - four-star hygiene rating Rose & Crown on High Street in Barlborough was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 23.

A'bout Thyme, Glossop - four-star hygiene rating A'bout Thyme at High Street West in Glossop was handed a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating on May 22.