Derbyshire café set to host its first ever veterans coffee morning – with a free drink for all attendees
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bourne's Coffee Shop & Bistro at Denby Pottery Village is set to host a veterans coffee morning on Saturday, April 5.
The NAAFI Break, which will run from 10 am to 12 noon, is open to who anyone served in the army in the past no matter the age – with younger ex force members encouraged to join.
All attendees will be able to get together for cuppa and a chat – and enjoy their first drink for free.
It’s the first time Bourne's Coffee Shop & Bistro will host a coffee morning for veterans on behalf of The Royal British Legion.
Philip Joynes, chairman at the Ripley Branch of The Royal British Legion, said: “Veterans have a slightly different outlook on life than people who have never served in the forces.
"It’s good to get together and enjoy a chat with like-minded people who have similar experiences and sense of humour.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.