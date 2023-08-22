Catherine Whittaker, assistant centre director at Busy Bees Belper Alton Manor, will join a cohort of 30 colleagues from across the globe on a journey to Calgary, Alberta.

There she will spend three weeks working within a Busy Bees nursery, exploring the latest global trends in early years care and education, and collaborating on innovative projects.

Catherine said: “I was astounded to hear I had been selected for the Talent Exchange Programme and I can’t wait to get out to Canada to meet the other Busy Bees from around the world.

“I am especially keen to see how our approach to individual based learning - considering and being respectful of children’s needs - compares to the best practice in other countries.”

The all-expenses paid trip brings together Busy Bees colleagues from across Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand from September 25 to October 13, with Catherine being one of five employees from the UK selected for this year’s programme.

Operations director Chris Coxhead added: “As the only Early Learning Provider offering such a programme, this is a unique chance for our people to expand their knowledge and make a difference. Previous participants have praised the Talent Exchange Programme’s impact on their professional development and the expertise they can bring back to their UK centres.

“We are delighted to send Catherine on this once-in-a-lifetime trip, in recognition of the passion and dedication she shows daily to Busy Bees. Catherine is an inspirational colleague, always striving for the highest standards of care and education to offer children the best start in life. She prides herself on providing a safe, caring and fun environment for our children and creates positive working partnerships with families.

“This trip will be a brilliant professional development opportunity for Catherine, and I know she will return to Belper Alton Manor excited to share everything she has learned in Canada.”