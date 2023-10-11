Derbyshire businesswoman turned bride joins the latest series of Married at First Sight on E4

Buxton's Bianca Petronzi on her wedding day where she married a stranger on Married at First Sight. Photo Channel 4

Bianca Petronzi entered the experiment last week when she married stranger JJ.

The episode saw the two jet off on their honeymoon and tonight will see the duo head to their first dinner party with the other couples.

Bianca, 29, says watching the show back is very difficult.

She said: “I signed up for marrying a stranger and when I walked down the aisle JJ wasn’t my normal type with his tattoos and there was no instant connection but I signed up to find love so I was determined to give it a go.

“But when I watch it back it’s hard because it has been edited so much it looks like I really like him more than he likes me but really I was trying to find that spark and connection.”

Bianca, from Buxton, signed up to the show last year after being single for ten years and joked to her parents she was going to do it.

Six months later her parents were surprised she had gone through with it and was going to marry a stranger.

“They just want me to be happy and be in love so were very supportive,” she said.

She said she thought her wedding in March went really well and she tried to get to know her new husband but watching it back is tough.

After their wedding JJ told Bianca he had previously dated a model.

The honeymoon footage shows JJ being disinterested in business woman Bianca.

“Being there with him he was a lot nicer than he has been made out to be but he still was still giving the bare minimum.

“If I had met him in the outside world and I was getting the feeling he wasn’t interested I would have walked away.

“I feel in the show I compromised myself. I wanted to try and make it work as we had been matched for a reason.”

Tonight’s episode see’s Bianca and JJ join the dinner party which she says will be full of drama.

Bianca, who is a mobile hairdresser specialising in hair extensions says, says the whole process has been a ‘big eye opener’.

She said: “It has not been an easy process for me, a big life experience but not an easy one and I think it has taught me a lot about behaviour and how people treat you and one I don’t think I would repeat.

“But I’m glad I’ve done it in certain aspects.

“Coming from Buxton, going to St Anne’s Primary and St Thomas More School it’s not something I ever envisioned happening for me and benign on TV and I think a lot of people will have been surprised to see me as I keep quite a low profile.

“But I wanted to find my husband and find love and I thought I would give it a go.”