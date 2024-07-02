Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bus commuters and travellers are set to benefit from a range of improvements as part of a £47m plan including the reconstruction of two Derbyshire bus stations along with work at eight other locations in the county.

Derbyshire County Council has recently confirmed that it is about to make improvements at Alfreton Bus Station, near Hall Street, during its £47m countywide Bus Service Improvement Plan programme which includes the station’s reconstruction with accessibility improvements especially for those with restricted mobility and work is also planned for Swadlincote Bus Station.

The Alfreton Bus Station revamp will also see the introduction of new shelters, seating and litter bins and real-time information will be regularly updated so passengers will be able to check when their next bus will arrive.

A council spokesman stated in a recent report: “The council published its first Bus Service Improvement Plan in October, 2021, setting out how the council aimed to meet the objectives set down in the Government’s National Bus Strategy.

Derbyshire County Council has announced that the Alfreton bus station will be closed for around sixteen weeks to allow reconstruction works to take place.

“The development of the BSIP was led by the Enhanced Partnership Board which included the Cabinet Member for Highways, Assets and Transport, the Executive Director Place and representatives from six local bus operators including Stagecoach, Trentbarton and Ashbourne Community Transport.

“The BSIP contained a variety of proposals to encourage greater use of bus services.”

A programme of improvements for 2024-25 has already been agreed with the Department for Transport with the Government funding including the transport hubs programme which includes the reconstruction of the Alfreton and Swadlincote bus stations, as well as work in a number of other locations including Buxton, Castleton, Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Matlock, Long Eaton, Ripley and Shirebrook.

Other improvements include: A bus priority traffic signal programme for Belper, Buxton, Chesterfield, Glossop, Ilkeston, South Normanton and Swadlincote; Enhanced routes in Amber Valley, Derbyshire Dales, High Peak and North East Derbyshire; The Introduction of a new website with Real Time Information on the arrival of bus services at stops; And further marketing and ticketing promotions.

The BSIP aims to Improve bus service reliability and journey times, make bus travel more affordable, improve the quality and quantity of information, enhance the frequency and hours of services, improve integration between different bus services and other forms of transport with the development of transport hubs.

A project team has already introduced enhancements to 21 different commercial bus routes, a £1.50 flat fare on any service for young people aged 11-19 with a b_line card, 70 additional electronic Real Time Information displays, the development of transport hubs at key interchange sites including Bamford, Hayfield and Heanor, and the introduction of a Bus Passenger Charter.

The latest improvement work means the Alfreton Bus Station will be temporarily closed but there will be temporary stops in the town and other existing stops will be used.

Council bus champions have also been helping at Alfreton Bus Station to keep passengers informed and they will be present during the first week of work and leaflets and posters will also be available at the station.

The council’s Cabinet approved additional measures at a meeting in April to be included in a refreshed BSIP programme for 2025-26 after a public consultation.

A council spokesperson stated: “The proposed 2025-26 to 2028-29 programme builds on the results of the public and stakeholder consultation which has been undertaken as part of the refresh process setting out a vision of what Derbyshire is looking for in any future East Midland Combined County Authority BSIP.”