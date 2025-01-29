Derbyshire buses: Protest planned in Chesterfield to bring buses back into public control

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners are calling for East Midland Mayor to help them bring buses into public ownership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coalition Better Buses East Midlands will gather outside the Chesterfield office of East Midland Mayor Claire Ward at 11 am on Saturday, February 1.

The group, part of a wider East Midlands Combined Authority (EMCA) coalition, have previously presented the Mayor with evidence that bus services across the East Midlands, including Derbyshire, are in crisis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners, who launched an online petition calling for the Mayor to listen to their demands, believe that there has been a ‘vicious circle of decline ever since buses were deregulated in 1986, with cuts to vital services’ leading to residents across the region being ‘locked out of jobs and opportunities, unable to visit friends or family, or forced to buy cars’.

The coalition Better Buses East Midlands will gather outside the Chesterfield office of East Midland Mayor Claire Ward at 11am on Saturday, February 1.

Lisa Hopkinson from Better Buses East Midlands said: “Now finally we have the chance to turn this around. Mayors of Combined Authorities can take our buses back into public control. The next few years are crucial. The government has committed to making reregulation of buses easier for Mayors.”

Chrissy Grocott from Better Buses East Midlands said: “The Mayor needs to start the process of assessing the business case and consulting on reregulation of buses so that she can deliver it before her term ends in 2028. This is a once-in-generation opportunity to end the chaos caused by bus deregulation and ensure that public money is used to provide the services that we need.”

Richard Dyer from Friends of the Earth added: “The mayor pledged to use her powers, funding and influence to tackle the climate and nature emergency and build a fairer society for all. Delivering brilliant bus services should mean everyone has efficient, reliable, affordable options to access employment, education and leisure and is a vital and urgent priority.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group has also prepared a Bus Franchising FAQ with lots of evidence on why public control of buses is better and have used example of Greater Manchester area where buses have been recently brought back under public ownership.

Campaigners explained that this would allow bus routes to be planned to serve our communities’ needs, connect ‘seamlessly’ with trains, improve bus frequency and reliability, reduce fares and introduce one simple, affordable ticket across all bus services.