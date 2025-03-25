Derbyshire buses: Police arrive as lorries block Hulleys of Baslow premises in the Peak District – amid payment row

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 25th Mar 2025, 16:23 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 18:33 BST
Police are in attendance as drivers are currently blocking the Hulleys of Baslow premises.

Lorries and cars are currently blocking the Hulleys of Baslow premises at Calver Road in Baslow.

Those who gathered claim that the bus operator, set to cease operating tomorrow, owes them wages and payments.

Some of the buses run by the company are stuck at the drive unable to operate.

A Hulleys of Baslow worker who is currently at the Calver Road premises said: “It’s mayhem here. Lorries are blocking the driveway, buses are not allowed in or out. Drivers will block the drive until they get paid.”

It has been reported that buses which were unable to get back to the drive are currently queueing on the road outside of the premises.

Police were called and witnesses reported that officers arrived at the scene of the incident shortly before 5 pm.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We received a report at 1.50pm today that vehicles were blocking the entrance at Hulleys of Baslow, in Calver Road and that those driving them had refused to leave. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Hulleys of Baslow have been approached for a comment.

More to follow.

Police are in attendance as drivers are blocking the Hulleys of Baslow premises.

1. 'Mayhem' at Hulleys of Baslow premises

Police are in attendance as drivers are blocking the Hulleys of Baslow premises. Photo: Brian Eyre

Those who gathered claim that the bus operator, set to cease operating tomorrow, owes them wages and payments.

2. 'Mayhem' at Hulleys of Baslow premises

Those who gathered claim that the bus operator, set to cease operating tomorrow, owes them wages and payments. Photo: Brian Eyre

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said that enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

3. 'Mayhem' at Hulleys of Baslow premises

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said that enquiries into the incident were ongoing. Photo: Brian Eyre

Buses which were unable to get back to the drive are currently queueing on the road outside of the premises.

4. 'Mayhem' at Hulleys of Baslow premises

Buses which were unable to get back to the drive are currently queueing on the road outside of the premises. Photo: Brian Eyre

