Campaigners from Better Buses Derbyshire met at Rutland Square in Bakewell on Saturday, April 6, to call for improvements to bus services.
Protesters demanded more regular and reliable buses across the county – especially in the rural areas.
They also called for integrated public transport timetables (bus and rail) to be produced in hard copy and web versions for bus users in Derbyshire.
Photo: Jason Chadwick
Photo: jason chadwick
They explained that currently, there were no paper timetables other than a few produced by individual bus operators, and most of Derbyshire bus-stops carried no information at all. Photo: jason chadwick
Campaigners also demanded bus services every hour in each Derbyshire village. Photo: Jason Chadwick
