Derbyshire buses: Photos show protest in Peak District as campaigners call for improvements

Derbyshire campaigners have staged a protest in Bakewell calling for improvements to the bus services cross the county.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Apr 2024, 16:20 BST

Campaigners from Better Buses Derbyshire met at Rutland Square in Bakewell on Saturday, April 6, to call for improvements to bus services.

Protesters demanded more regular and reliable buses across the county – especially in the rural areas.

They also called for integrated public transport timetables (bus and rail) to be produced in hard copy and web versions for bus users in Derbyshire.

Campaigners from Better Buses Derbyshire staged a protest in Bakewell.

Campaigners gathered at Rutland Square in Bakewell at 10 am to protest the quality of the rural bus service and call for improvements.

Protesters called for integrated public transport timetables to be produced in hard copy and web versions for bus users in Derbyshire. They explained that currently, there were no paper timetables other than a few produced by individual bus operators, and most of Derbyshire bus-stops carried no information at all.

Campaigners also demanded bus services every hour in each Derbyshire village.

