A disabled Derbyshire woman has hit out after been told she was not allowed to take her mobility scooter onto a bus.

The incident took place on April 9, when Elishia Ingham, 34, who is disabled and relies on a mobility scooter, was traveling from Burton on Trent to Neatherseal on the 19 service operated by Diamond Buses.

Elishia, who recently moved to Netherseal in South Derbyshire, was told by a bus driver that mobility scooters were not allowed on board of Diamond Buses.

Diamond Buses is a bus operator providing services in the Midlands, North West and the South East, including parts of Derbyshire.

Elishia said: “When I got to the bus the driver never said anything to me or my personal assistant about not being able to travel with my mobility scooter. “But when we arrived at Neatherseal,the driver became very aggressive and short tempered with us for having my mobility scooter with us. He said we were not allowed mobility scooters on any buses.

“I am disabled and this is very discriminating not only towards me but also other disabled people who need to use this service. How are we meant to get about if we can’t travel with our mobility aids on public transport?”

After the incident, Elishia contacted Diamond Buses and submitted a complaint – but she was told that there wasn’t any legislation that would make it mandatory for bus companies to allow passengers to bring mobility scooters on board.

The Equality Act 2010 outlines that transport operators must make ‘reasonable adjustments’ for disabled passengers – but does not define what ‘reasonable adjustments’ are.

Elishia said she was now forced to use taxis instead of buses, which is much more expensive.

Elishia said: "Unfortunately there isn’t any other option for me as I or my personal assistant don’t drive. Now I’m having to rely on taxis to get out and about which is very expensive especially with cost of living at the moment.”

After receiving the response, Elishia contacted her local MP Samantha Niblett, who raised the issue with the Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander.

In response, Heidi Alexander said: “"We want to see disabled passengers able to make the journeys they want and need, and we recognise the importance of mobility scooters in supporting them to do so easily, confidently and with dignity.

"When it comes to using them on public transport, however, not all mobility scooters are suitable for carriage in every situation. Currently, buses and coaches used on local services must incorporate a wheelchair space and a ramp or lift suitable for a standard ‘reference wheelchair’.

"While we encourage individual operators to also allow passengers with mobility scooters to board, it is important that they do so only where it would be safe for the mobility scooter user and other passengers alike, and any such allowance remains at the operators’ discretion. “The Department has collaborated with the Confederation of Passenger Transport to create the Mobility Scooter Code of Practice, aiming to provide a consistent approach for assessing which mobility scooters should be accepted, and for training their users to board and alight safely.

"Many operators have signed up for the scheme, allowing mobility scooter users who hold a relevant permit to be confident that they can travel with their mobility aid on any service provided by a signatory operator. “We currently have no plans to mandate the acceptance of mobility scooters on all bus services.”

Diamond buses have been approached for a comment.