Derbyshire builder to take on role of Project Manager in iconic TV build series - DIY SOS

Ian Hodgkinson, from Ilkeston, is the founder and managing director of Pride Park-based Hodgkinson Builders, and will be the new Project Manager on the popular show, which has been running for more than 20 years.

Working alongside familiar faces – including Chris Frediani, Billy Byrne and designer Gabrielle Blackman – Ian will be responsible for managing onsite tradespeople and overseeing new projects.

The first episode, due to be filmed in July, will see the team transform a dilapidated building in Wallsend, North Tyneside, into a performing arts school for 500 children and young adults, many of whom have additional learning needs.

Chris Frdiani, Ian Hodgkinson and Nick Knowles. Photo: Poppy PR/BBC

Ian said: “When I was approached to become the show’s new Project Manager, I could not believe it. It’s a fantastic opportunity and it genuinely is a dream come true to help communities and deserving causes.

“Just like with the Brickies series, I am looking forward to highlighting the benefits of working in the building trade, in the hope that more young apprentices will want to make a career out of it.

Ian added: “I’m really looking forward to working with Nick again. He’s a great guy to work with, a genuine bloke. What you see on TV is what you get in real life. I first met him two decades ago, and thankfully we’ve always stayed in touch.” Audiences can watch DIY SOS The Big Build on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.