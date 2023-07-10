News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire builder to take on role of Project Manager in iconic TV build series - DIY SOS

A Derbyshire building-firm boss is set to work with Nick Knowles and the Big Build team in the forthcoming series of BBC One’s flagship show DIY SOS: The Big Build.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST

Ian Hodgkinson, from Ilkeston, is the founder and managing director of Pride Park-based Hodgkinson Builders, and will be the new Project Manager on the popular show, which has been running for more than 20 years.

Working alongside familiar faces – including Chris Frediani, Billy Byrne and designer Gabrielle Blackman – Ian will be responsible for managing onsite tradespeople and overseeing new projects.

The first episode, due to be filmed in July, will see the team transform a dilapidated building in Wallsend, North Tyneside, into a performing arts school for 500 children and young adults, many of whom have additional learning needs.

Chris Frdiani, Ian Hodgkinson and Nick Knowles. Photo: Poppy PR/BBC
Chris Frdiani, Ian Hodgkinson and Nick Knowles. Photo: Poppy PR/BBC
Ian is no stranger to the small screen, having recently starred alongside his construction team in Brickies, a BBC fly-on-the-wall documentary that was this year shortlisted for a Broadcast Award. He has also previously contributed his building services on previous series of DIY SOS.

Ian said: “When I was approached to become the show’s new Project Manager, I could not believe it. It’s a fantastic opportunity and it genuinely is a dream come true to help communities and deserving causes.

“Just like with the Brickies series, I am looking forward to highlighting the benefits of working in the building trade, in the hope that more young apprentices will want to make a career out of it.

Ian added: “I’m really looking forward to working with Nick again. He’s a great guy to work with, a genuine bloke. What you see on TV is what you get in real life. I first met him two decades ago, and thankfully we’ve always stayed in touch.” Audiences can watch DIY SOS The Big Build on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Presenter, Nick Knowles added “Ian has been a brilliant friend of DIY SOS for twenty years, bringing teams of volunteer bricklayers to help us out on many occasions. He’s a brilliant project manager and I’m looking forward to working closely with him on coming SOS builds.”

