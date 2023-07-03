Derbyshire Brownie raises hundreds for food bank with five days of cartwheels

All Saints Infants pupil Lennie Taylor, completed 100 cartwheels a day between Monday and Friday, June 26-30, collecting £1,160 so far in sponsorship from friends and family for the Jigsaw Foodbank on Lime Tree Road.

Since joining the 2nd Matlock Brownies three months ago, Lennie had already picked up badges for painting, baking and jobs, and she was keen to add the charities badge to her sleeve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lennie said: “I want to get it because it is a badge for helping other people, and I like helping people. I watched a special episode of Newsround about the cost of living crisis and saw how much food banks helped people who don’t have enough money.

Lennie Taylor, seven, is cartwheeling her way to a Brownies badge for helping others.

“I looked up what our Matlock one was called and decided that I wanted to help people living in our town. Jigsaw helps people struggling with the cost of living crisis by giving food, clothes and offering warm hubs too that provide electricity and shelter for people who can‘t afford to put on the heating for long periods of time.”

A budding gymnast, Lennie is well used to turning cartwheels, but doing so many in quick succession, day after day, has been a tall order.

She said: “It gets harder in smaller spaces and it’s very dizzy work. The most difficult part is trying not to wobble over, but I’m enjoying thinking of others and helping out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel very flabbergasted and happy to have raised so much money already. I only hoped to raise £100. I hope it will ease people’s worries about money problems.”

At the time of writing, Lennie had earned £1,160 in sponsorship for Jigsaw Foodbank.

Documenting the challenge and cheering Lennie on, mum Gaby Taylor has been delighted by her daughter’s dedication to the task.

Gaby said: “We’re so proud of Lennie for coming up with such a great idea that has really captured people’s attention and support – and what a great cause she chose too.”

Lennie will be visiting the food bank on Monday, July 10, to present her donation, meet the Jigsaw team and learn about their work.

To add to her total, go to https://tinyurl.com/bdd3azh6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To learn more about Jigsaw’s work and the support if offers, see churchinthepeak.org/jigsaw/foodbank/.