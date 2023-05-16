Amanda Boler and Piotr Tyksinski with their 12 bridesmaids including some in their eighties

An open-topped landau, drawn by two white horses with white plumes, transported bride Amanda and her 12 attendants to Bolsover Parish Church for her marriage to Piotr (Peter) on Saturday.

Amanda said: “There were people on the streets waving to us and clapping as we went past. When we got to the church, half the people that should have been in the church were still waiting outside for us. The church was packed solid with people I didn’t know; a lot had seen the wedding announcement in the parish magazine and in the Derbyshire Times and had come to see it.”

The bride was given away by her aunt Hazel Davies, who was one of the bridesmaids. Her attendants included the eldest bridesmaid Maureen Coupe, who is 81, chief bridesmaid Janice Tilley who is 80, Joy Goodwin and Carol Horwood who are Amanda’s cousins, Phoebe Lees Holt who is 8 and Scarlett Morgan who is 7.

Amanda said: "When Peter looked at me, he said ‘you are beautiful, he was so happy and that made it for me. As we were saying our vows, the sun was streaming in through the stained glass.”

Following photos outside Bolsover Castle, the new Mr and Mrs Tyksinski and their guests walked to Old Bolsover Yard for the reception where locally sourced food was served and champagne, Prosecco and beer flowed.

The wedding party danced to the music of Sheffield band Northern Citizens. Amanda, 61, said: “I was jumping up and down so much to Get Your Rocks Off that my hooped underskirt ended up around my ankles! Peter picked it up and was hula-hooping in it."

When the party wound down at 8pm, the bride and groom returned home where Amanda swapped her wedding dress for jeans and a casual top. The newly-wedded couple and their well-wishers continued the celebrations long into the evening at Bolsover pubs including the Cavendish and the Blue Bell and a new wine bar in the town.

Amanda said: “The whole day was fabulous. People from all over the country and the world were at our wedding. They had either worked in Bolsover or had lived in Bolsover previously. That’s what made it so great.”