Derbyshire branch of Sainsbury's launches new fashion hub - one of the first of its kind in the country
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sainsbury’s Osmaston Park in Derby is now offering a curated edit of women’s clothing from Sosandar, Finery, Simply Be, Vogue Williams for Little Mistress and Thought alongside its own Tu range. Exclusive owned brand Everbelle is also available.
The retail giant aims to become a leading physical and digital destination for inclusive family fashion in the UK and its new hub in Derby is one of nine across the country to open. The retailer aims to create at least 50 fashion destination spaces in its stores during the next five years.
Christine Kasoulis, Sainsbury’s clothing business unit director, said: “We’ve been harnessing the strength of our much-loved own brand range, Tu clothing, to successfully introduce fashion brands online over the last year. Building on the success we’ve seen at tu.co.uk, we’re delighted to launch our new fashion destination hubs to offer customers a curation of exciting brands when they shop with us in store.”