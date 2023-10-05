Derbyshire branch of Sainsbury's launches new fashion hub - one of the first of its kind in the country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sainsbury’s Osmaston Park in Derby is now offering a curated edit of women’s clothing from Sosandar, Finery, Simply Be, Vogue Williams for Little Mistress and Thought alongside its own Tu range. Exclusive owned brand Everbelle is also available.

The retail giant aims to become a leading physical and digital destination for inclusive family fashion in the UK and its new hub in Derby is one of nine across the country to open. The retailer aims to create at least 50 fashion destination spaces in its stores during the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad