Derbyshire boy to climb 4,000m mountain in Africa for anti-hate crime charity

A Matlock schoolboy is gearing up for trek to the summit of Africa’s tallest peaks this summer as he raises funds for a charity tackling racism and social discrimination.

Wellington Street nine-year-old River Nobeebaccus will be digging deep and aiming high when he sets off to Mount Toubkhal in Morocco’s Atlas mountains in May.

He will be accompanied by dad Azim, who is keen to encourage his son’s dreams and share a journey he knows well.

Azim, who works as a therapist, said: “I’ve climbed Toubkhal twice before and talked about that experience with River and showed him the photos. A couple of weeks he turned to me and asked, ‘So when are we climbing that mountain then?’

River Nobeebaccus, nine, is in training to climb the highest mountain in North Africa in May.

“He’s quite agile and capable, so I said, ‘Let’s at least give it a go.’ The worst thing would be not to try. I know the terrain and the route, and I wouldn’t put him in any danger.

“Not many children have done this. I think the youngest on record is six or seven. It would be quite an achievement, and I think he likes that idea.”

The expedition will involve two full days of walking to the summit. At 4,167 metres – just under half of Everest – it is the highest peak in north Africa and the wider Arab world.

Azim said: “It’s a tough challenge for even experienced climbers. We’re going in the summer so there won’t be much snow around but it will be hot when the sun’s out.

River hopes to inspire others with his vision of a world free from hate and inequality.

“It’s a good walk, steep, rocky, strenuous, and when you get to the top there’s less oxygen. I took my 18-year-old daughter up a couple of years ago, and she struggled as the air got thinner.”

River has already scaled all of the UK’s highest peaks, and father and son will be out around the Peak District most weekends between now and May to build up their endurance.

Helping with the motivation is a fundraising appeal River has set up with a target of £1,000 for the charity Stop Hate UK, which works to promote a more inclusive society by tackling all forms of hate crime and discrimination – something River has already encountered in childhood.

He said: “I want to climb Mount Toubkal because I believe we can make a difference. Hate has no place in the world, and I hope that by doing this, people will see that even though I’m only nine, anyone can take action to make things better.”

River hopes their journey will inspire others to take action in their own ways, whether through supporting charities, standing up for others, or simply spreading kindness.

He said: “It doesn’t matter how old you are. If you want to make a change, you can. We can all do something to help end hate.”

The idea has already inspired more than £300 in donations from supporters across the country, and every contribution is a step along the way.

Azim said: “River is checking the page every day and it’s giving him more or a push. As well as building his confidence, I think the greatest learning he’ll take from this is the realisation that education in school isn’t the only measure of success.”

The pair will be sharing updates on their preparation and progress via their online fundraising page.

For more details and donations, visit justgiving.com/page/river.

