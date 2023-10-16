News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire boy, 11, starts sensory clothing line to help other autistic children

Max Palfrey, from North East Derbyshire, has launched a world-first range of sensory clothing to help other autisitic children.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:22 BST
The 11-year-old, from North East Derbyshire, set up his own business, Comfa, a clothing company aimed at children who experience extreme sensitivity to certain materials, seams and labels. Max, who is neurodivergent, used his experience to help others who face similar challenges.

The t-shirts are made from a super-soft material and have Pop-Its - popular fidget toys often used by neurodivergent people to help them sooth and self-regulate - in the seams. Called the Fidget-T, the t-shirts feature unique Pop-Its sewn into the seams, where the arms naturally fall, so it can be used as a calming technique without it being obvious.

Max said: “They help me as I find the Pop-Its are calming and they help to regulate me. I have something that I can fidget with, and I can do it without anyone knowing. My goal is to help more children like me and families.”

Max Palfrey set up a sensory clothing brand with the help of his family. From the left Lauren Palfrey, Ben Palfrey, Max Palfrey and Matt Palfrey.Max Palfrey set up a sensory clothing brand with the help of his family. From the left Lauren Palfrey, Ben Palfrey, Max Palfrey and Matt Palfrey.
Max Palfrey set up a sensory clothing brand with the help of his family. From the left Lauren Palfrey, Ben Palfrey, Max Palfrey and Matt Palfrey.
The material is 93 percent modal, a semi-synthetic fabric that is made from beech tree pulp, and seven percent elastane, with the seams encased on the inside. The washing and care instructions are on a sticker that can be peeled off, instead of irritating labels.

Matt, Max’s dad who helped him set up the company, said: "It blows us away seeing how passionate Max is about helping others and taking his own struggles and turning them into something positive. He is so determined to make a success of things and right the wrongs he sees in the world. He's like a younger Greta Thunberg. We are so proud of him.”

Before starting the business, Max and his family started carrying out market research with other families of neurodivergent children around the world and were overwhelmed with the response.

Lauren, Max’s mum, said: “We were quite emotional with having so many responses. We know how isolating and scary the whole situation can be when your child is screaming and trying to pull their clothes off.”

Matt added: “Every other sensory clothing company we've looked at was created by an adult. That's why it's so important to us that Comfa is Max's baby. We really hope that it will be a success and will help so many people.”

