Derbyshire boudoir photo studio owners launch £2,000 appeal to support cancer patients

Owners of a boudoir photography studio in a Derbyshire town have launched a fundraising appeal to help cancer patients who are anxious about stripping off for medical procedures.

James and KIrsty Corbett are aiming to raise £2,000 so they can donate accessible hoodies to the Royal Derby Hospital’s day unit.

The couple run Be Bold Be You Photography in Spanker Lane, Belper where they have learned about the different journeys that cancer patients take. James said: “We meet a lot of cancer survivors. Something that struck both Kirsty and I, when listening to their stories, was the mental thought process they went through of knowing that they’d have to undress: the anxieties that come with this are quite profound.”

Invited to visit a cancer day ward, James and Kirsty discovered that dialysis patients are unable to wear blankets over their arm to keep them warm. Kirsty said: “We found out that the reason the area has to be completely clear of anything is because of hygiene reasons and needing the area to be kept sterile.”

James and Kirsty Corbett have been motivated to design an accessible hoodie by the cancer survivors who visit their boudoir photograph studio in Belper.

The couple decided to design a hoodie that would enable medical procedures to be carried out while keeping its wearer cosy. Kirsty said: “The accessible hoodie is all about creating a sense of dignity for those undergoing medical treatment. We’ve got zips in the arms and down the torso allowing for medical access to key places such as the neck area and the arms for things ranging from chemotherapy through to a simple blood test.”

Their fundraising campaign began last month and has already achieved a fifth of its target amount. James and Kirsty said: “It would be an absolute dream to be able to hand over 50 accessible hoodies, for those who have got a hard time coming up, this Christmas.”

To donate to the accessible hoodie campaign visit: www.peoplesfundraising.com/donation/beboldbeyou

