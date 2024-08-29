Ilkeston born Robert Lindsay plays a billionaire who wants to open a 'green' pit on what remains of the coalfield (photo: BBC TV)Ilkeston born Robert Lindsay plays a billionaire who wants to open a 'green' pit on what remains of the coalfield (photo: BBC TV)
Derbyshire born actor Robert Lindsay - currently appearing in TV's Sherwood - looks back on miners' strike hostilities

By Gay Bolton

Published 29th Aug 2024, 15:59 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 17:45 BST
Archive footage of the destruction of a Derbyshire colliery is shown in the new series of BBC TV’s prime-time drama Sherwood.

Opening credits focus on the demolition of winding gear which had dominated the Shirebrook landscape for nearly 100 years. The clip is followed by interviews in which one man says: “It was our greatest fear that when the pit shut that areas of deprivation would set in and all our worst fears have been realised.”

The second series of Sherwood is set a decade on from the pits’ closure at a time when criminality and drugs escalated and Nottingham was branded Shottingham by a tabloid newspaper. Nottingham plays a prominent part in the televised drama.

Derbyshire born actor Robert Lindsay is cast as a billionaire who returns to his former mining community with the aim of opening a ‘green’ pit on the last remains of the coalfield but is faced with opposition.

Robert, who grew up in Ilkeston, was the son of a carpenter. The actor’s dad was a passionate trade unionist who spoke regularly at miners meetings and took his family on breaks to a miners’ holiday camp. Robert’s uncle was a foreman at Shipley Colliery in Derbyshire.

When the miners’ strike began in 1984, the actor was appearing in Me and My Girl with Emma Thompson in London. As months of conflict in pit communities rolled on, Robert made trips back to his family’s home in Ilkeston. He told The Guardian: “There were terrible confrontations between fathers and sons in our local pub… and it’s still painful. There are certain pubs, even now, outside Nottingham and Derby, where you do not say the word scab."

Robert, whose brother still lives in Ilkeston, is best known for TV roles such as Ben Harper in My Family and Wolfie in Citizen Smith. HIs first film role was that of Terry in That’ll Be The Day in 1973 and his last was playing Oberon in A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2022.

*Episode three of Sherwood will be shown on BBC1 on Sunday, September 1 at 9pm. The previous episodes are available on iPlayer.

