Ripley born Ben Rose is cast as Bardon Quinn in This Town which follows young people drawn into the Midlands ska and two-tone music scene of the Eighties against a backdrop of violence.

Ben plays one of four major characters in the series which was devised by Steven Knight and shot in Birmingham, the setting of Steven’s previous creation Peaky Blinders which contained scenes filmed in the Peak District.

It’s an apt role for actor/musician Ben who plays backing guitar for Miles Kane. He has previously appeared in telly’s police drama Line of Duty and the daytime soap Doctors.