Derbyshire big cat: Video shot in the Peak District shows men shocked after they spot ‘big black cat’ just six feet away

Paul Stocks, who runs Mystic Paranormal UK group, and his two sons Jacob, 20 and Ben, 23, decided to visit the Stanton Moor area after a Derbyshire woman spotted a skeleton on a tree while on a hike with her husband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul and his sons visited the spot many times before and have never seen any signs of a big cat – but this time was different. While recording a Facebook live video, Jacob and Ben noticed something strange.

Paul Stocks, who runs a Paranormal group, and his two sons Jacob, 20 and Ben 23, have decided to visit the Stanton Moor area after a Derbyshire woman spotted a skeleton on a tree while on a hike with her husband. (Credit: Paul Stocks/ JerinDinesh - stock.adobe.com)

Paul said: “My sons saw what they could only describe as a very large, silky black cat with a very long swooping tail. It was much bigger than a fox and it moved exactly like the big cats you see on TV.

"They only saw it for 30 or 40 seconds and Jacob turned in shock. The cat trotted off into the distance straight away. When I saw Jacob’s reaction I was quite shocked. Jacob didn’t believe it when people said there were big cats roaming in Peak District. He said now he believes.

"I was intrigued but nervous - it was just six feet away from me and my sons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad