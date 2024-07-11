Derbyshire big cat: Listen as big cat expert analyses sighting at Derbyshire campsite
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In the latest episode of the Big Cat Conversations podcast Rick Minter, the host of the show and a big cat expert, reflects on various sightings – including in Derbyshire.
He discusses the incidents with a retired police officer Richard as well as wildlife guide and tracker Mark Graves.
Mark and Rick talk about the challenges of recording big cats and further discuss the evidence proving their presence in the UK. They also analyse a close big cat encounter at a Derbyshire campsite – which was reported by media across the country last month.
John Broomhead, 68, who was camping near Tansley in July 2022, said that after a barbeque with friends he heard a ‘rustling noise’. He said that soon after he saw a ‘huge black shadow ’ which was three or four times bigger than a regular cat approaching him quickly.
John said he ‘threw himself into the caravan’ after the animal moved from 40 yards away to 20 yards from him in ‘an instant’.
Mark and Rick discussed the incident sharing their thoughts on why the cat approached John and why it did not attack the camper.
Mark, who spoke to John said: “John quite rightly decided to get himself into his caravan. When I chatted to him I got the impression that it was coming towards him very purposefully and very directly – but not at a fast low charge.
"It immediately says to me he wasn't prey for that animal. If he was I think he wouldn’t know anything about it until the animal was on him. But having an animal you’re not familiar with coming towards you is terrifying at night time when you are alone.”
You can listen to the full full episode 112 here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.