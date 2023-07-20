Angela Madden, who chairs the national Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI), led campaign delegates in handing over the 48,700-signature petition at 10 Downing Street yesterday (Wednesday).

Nearly four million women have been affected by changes in pension age ability which plunged tens of thousands into poverty, resulting in one in four unable to afford food and basic essentials.

WASPI has been fighting for eight years to win compensation for women born on or after April 6 to April 5, 1960, who have been affected by two changes in State Pension age. The 1995 Pension Act included plans to increase women’s State Pension age from 60 to 65, with the 2011 Pension Act later increasing it to 66 to bring it in line with men. Campaigners agree with the equalisation but say many women were affected by the lack of notice about the changes which impacted on their finances and mental health.

WASPI delegates Angela Madden, second right, with Gill Saul, right, and Shelagh Simmonds hand in the petition at 10 Downing Street.

Their petition calls on the Prime Minister to adopt a “more constructive and respectful position” in an effort to continue building the growing cross-party consensus for fair and fast compensation.

It comes after the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman was forced to review his Stage 2 report into Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) failings, when WASPI successfully argued in court that he had not properly considered the full impact on affected women. The Ombudsman has been investigating the DWP’s mishandling since 2018, with the Stage 1 investigation finding the DWP to have committed ‘maladministration’.

Angela, who lives near Chesterfield, said: “As we await the outcome of the next stage of the Parliamentary Ombudsman’s investigation, the Prime Minister must urgently commit to meeting with campaigners to discuss our pragmatic calls for fair and fast compensation. Rishi Sunak has already told MPs that he will ‘respond appropriately’ to any recommendations from the Parliamentary Ombudsman. However, the most appropriate action he can take now is to commit to meet with us, to ensure affected women can finally receive the compensation they deserve.

“With one 1950s-born woman dying every thirteen minutes, time really is of the essence and the Prime Minister must follow other political parties in making the necessary plans ahead of a general election next year. Without an appropriate response, they will clearly pay the price at the ballot box.”

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, with WASPI delegates Angela Madden to his immediate left, Gill Saul and Shelagh Simmonds, right.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, who accompanied the delegates to Number 10, said: “Against the backdrop of a cost of living crisis, I know personally how deeply affected women born in the 1950s are as a result of State Pension age failings.

“The strength of feeling from WASPI women across the country is clear from this petition. I am pleased to join them today to call on the government to meet with campaigners as soon as possible so a fair resolution can be found for all those affected.”

Shelagh Smith, who is Solent co-ordinator for WASPI and was among the delegates, said: “The Prime Minister must urgently listen to the 50,000 petitioners, and countless others who are crying out for compensation.”

