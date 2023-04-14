Taking place during volunteers’ week, between the 1st and 7th of June, the BCVS will be going on a tour of the Bolsover district – visiting locations in Bolsover, Shirebrook, Clowne, South Normanton and Creswell. They will be showcasing various local charities and organisations with current vacancies to help recruit new volunteers who could fill these roles.

The head of the Bolsover Community and voluntary service, Steve Morris said: “We are really looking forward to taking the volunteering opportunities on tour around Bolsover District, as well as using it as a way to let local people know how much the local voluntary sector has to offer. There are some amazing charities doing amazing things but they all need more help, so we hope that the tour will bring more support to the groups that need it.”

The BCVS are encouraging any local group or charity with vacancies to get in touch so they can be showcased during the companies roadshow. Anyone interested in volunteering, even if it is just for a few hours a week, are also encouraged to come and attend any of the roadshow locations. There they can have a chat with BCVS staff about current roles that are available, and which ones would suit them the most.

Roadshow timetable with dates and locations.