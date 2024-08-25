Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ladies community group in Wingerworth have hosted a charity coffee morning, raising £350 for Breast Cancer Now.

Wingerworth Ladies Club hosted the event on the morning of August 21 at the village's Parish Hall on New Road.

The Ladies club opened their coffee morning to Wingerworth residents where they could buy homemade cakes, scones and biscuits with tea and coffee. There was also a second-hand item stall, and a raffle which included prizes donated by club members, as well as a hamper put together by the village’s Nisa store and a flower arrangement provided by a local florist.

Chair of Wingerworth Ladies Club Lynn Tory, 75 said: “It was brilliant. People had a really good time and it’s alway really nice to do something for other people as well.

Wingerworth Ladies Club members Ann Renow and Mavis Jackson with some of the delicious homemade cakes and biscuits that were on sale at Wednesday's coffe morning

“It was great and people at the Parish rooms are brilliant at Wingerworth and they really supported us and helped us out. Yes, it was a really nice community atmosphere and a lovely event for people to come to.”

The idea from the event came after the Lynn saw an advert for Breast Cancer Now.

The charity, known for their work in research and supporting breast cancer sufferers and their families, also offer fundraising packs to help organisations like the Ladies Club host a fundraising coffee morning.

Wingerworth Ladies Club was first started in 1966 by a group of young mothers from the village. Club members get together on a weekly basis in the Parish hall between 10am to noon.

They regularly has guest speakers at their coffee mornings who present topics varying from wildlife to local community policing. The Club also host days out to renvues like open gardens several times a year.

Club chair Lynn said: “As people have gotten older it’s become more of a place to meet up with friends for support. We kept going as long as we could through covid because we think it's really important that people don’t suffer from social isolation. So it’s just a place for us to get together really and meet up and stay sociable.”

The chair also said the club is always looking out for new members to join them. More information about Wingerworth Ladies Club can be found on their Facebook page.