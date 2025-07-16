A barrister living in Derbyshire is tackling a stage of the Tour de France this weekend for charity, spurred on by his stepfather and a friend who have inoperable brain tumours.

Rob Hall, 51, of Hathersage will cycle from Albertville to La Plagne in the French Alps – a distance of 80 miles with three big climbs.

He said: ”I have been riding up Winnats Pass in order to get fitter. I’m relieved to say that the mountains that we have to ride up on Sunday will not be quite that steep! I’ll be on the start line with friends, Nick Laing and Toby White who are also fundraising for The Brain Tumour Charity. I haven’t done enough training so they will probably leave me behind quite quickly!”

His 81-year-old stepfather Stephen Clark who lives in Barlow, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2025. Rob said: “They can’t operate so he’s now into chemo and radiotherapy. He has been inspirational in his positivity in such a potentially sad scenario. I felt that I wanted to return his inspiration ‘with interest’ so I settled on fundraising.

”My friend, Neil Parker, also has a similar inoperable brain tumour so the thought of supporting him too made the decision for me. Neil – who is also known as Nellie – is 60 and lives in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

"Every day, they both show inspiring levels of determination, optimism and stoicism. I want to support them by raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity so that the future is a better place for those who find the same misfortune.”

Rob is aiming to raise £1000 through a JustGiving page. He said: “If you can spare any money, even if it's just a £1, please sponsor me. Every penny goes to the world's leading brain tumour charity and the largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally.”

To sponsor Rob go to www.justgiving.com/page/robert-hall-bike-madness?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL