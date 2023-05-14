David Yates, who runs the bakery, received a letter from the council which stated they had evaluated all tenders received and and on this occasion, the successful tenderer was John Palin Wholesale Ltd.

Mr Yates, 54, said: “We were very disappointed when we received the message from the council after having such a good long relationship for so many years. It’s a sad day for Luke Evans, the pupils and the schools of Derbyshire, having supplied them for over 30 years. Instead, they will be eating bread delivered by a fruit and vegetable wholesaler.

"There are many bakeries in Derbyshire towns and villages – we are even more disappointed that the council chose a company which does not bake its bread in Derbsyhire.”

Last weekend the team at Luke Evans gave away a free coronation cake to Alfreton Park School.

Mr Yates, who has been involved with Luke Evans Bakery for 35 years now and took pride in supplying fresh bread to Derbyshire pupils, added: “Luke Evans Bakery has always been trying to support our local community.”

On Facebook many people expressed their shock at the news.

Emma Dawn said: “Shame on you Derbyshire County Council. What happened to keeping the local economy afloat. Surely this costs so much more and adds to pollution.”

Amina Burslem added: “Your bread is brilliant. I'm upset to hear the children won't be getting lovely locally baked fresh bread. I hope there will be a change of policy and you will get the contract back.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said as required by law for contracts of this value the council undertook a robust tender process to find a supplier for bread products for 22 of our secondary schools.

They added: "We evaluated a number of suppliers against a range of criteria including quality and price and awarded the contract on the basis of best value and the most economically advantageous tender.

“Their offer will secure best value for council tax payers as they already deliver fresh produce to all 22 secondary schools. They will be buying the bread products from a bakery in Wakefield as their nominated supplier.

“We are always sorry when current suppliers do not go on to win future contracts, but we have a duty to the council tax payer to make sure that we buy as efficiently as possible with quality in mind, and are specifically prevented by law from taking into consideration the location of a potential provider.”

They added that the successful supplier is based in Derbyshire but will be delivering bread from Wakefield.