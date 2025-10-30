An animal therapy organisation faces a financial crisis as it reaches its 10-year anniversary, threatening the service offered for vulnerable people in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

Kay Green, 64, Lynn Jeffery, 74, and Kathy Whitham, 56, run Smile Pony Therapies, an organisation based in Dronfield, that facilitates therapy visits to various organisations including care homes, SEND day centres and homeless charities.

Harry, 14, and Leo, 15, are the “superstar” Shetland ponies that provide the psycho-social, emotional and physical support to those they visit.

But a change in licensing and the recent breakdown of their horse box have threatened the organisation’s community work.

Ms Whitham said: “It’s not a money-maker. It’s never been about the money, it’s always been about giving back”.

The benefits come in part through the release of the ‘happy hormone’ oxytocin when stroking an animal.

Ms Whitham said: “It’s not a job that I’d say any pony can do”, but the two ponies are rescue animals which the Smile team believes makes them extra sensitive and incredibly suitable for the therapies.

Those at Smile have seen the benefits of the pony visits make a real community impact.

Their first care home visit to Broomcroft House Care Home, on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, saw a quiet lady who had never left her room coaxed out by Harry and Leo’s presence.

She was met at first by Leo and Lynn in her room and, after hearing Harry was in the common room, she followed Lynn out and spoke to fellow residents about her childhood spent on a farm surrounded by horses.

Lynn and Kathy recall how the experience brought staff to tears, and gives Kathy goosebumps to this day.

“They had no history of this lady and it all came out with the ponies.”

The ponies have also visited the residents at The Green Care Home, Dronfield. Gemma Whitham, the activities coordinator at the home, said: “It makes a really big difference.

“It really boosts them when they’re feeling low and brings back memories and things. There’s a lot of people who had ponies when they were younger and things like that.”

The organisation’s financial struggles came from a change in licensing requirements and increased insurance costs.

In 2018, the law changed, meaning that any animal that was meeting with the public (regardless of if this was a paid service) had to be licensed as an ‘Animal in Entertainment’.

Not only has this increased costs of paying for the new license and insurance, but Kathy faces additional costs and paperwork to comply with the Animals in Entertainment legislation, like insuring her horse box as a business vehicle and filing new documents every time Leo and Harry move location.

Ms Jeffery said: “The costs just kept escalating. First it was the licensing, then the lorry needed upgrading. Everything had to be changed to meet the insurance standard.”

The organisation has built a large community through their work over the last decade and the owners described the care homes to be “like family”.

They also benefit from strong ties with the local farming community, which has recently resulted in getting their horse box back up and running with the help of friends, ensuring that the team can continue their community visits.

In fact, the local community were a driving force for Kathy to set up a fundraising page. Ms Whitham said: “There’s no money to do this. But we can’t not do it. If these people believe in us, we’ve got to do this.”

Support for Smile has come out in droves and they are getting back up and running with £2,300 raised since July this year, but the struggle is not over.

Ms Whitham said: “I’m just grateful that we’re back out doing it. That’s the main thing.”

To support Smile Pony Therapies, find out more at https://www.smileponytherapies.co.uk and you can donating to their page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/smile-ponies-help-get-our-ponies-back-out-in-the-community