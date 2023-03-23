Derbyshire admin assistant's side hustle filming bizarre 'unsexy' requests on OnlyFans - including doing the hoovering

Bambi Love, 30, joined the adult site in July 2020, after being furloughed by her work. At its peak it made her up to £550 a month, but when she went back to work as an administrator, she kept it up as a side hustle, specialising in personalised requests.

She's earned approximately £17,000 so far from her 'other job' - including £60 for a three-minute video of her simply brushing her teeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bambi has been paid £100 to film herself walking on slices of bread, as well as similar amounts doing the washing up, hoovering, and even just ignoring the camera. The money has allowed her to save up money for a deposit on a house.

Bambi Love has earned approximately £17,000 so far from her 'other job' - including £60 for a three-minute video of her simply brushing her teeth.

Married Bambi, from Derby, was bored in lockdown, unable to see anyone or go anywhere, so she started posting on the adult subscription site.

After a while,she built up a large following, but wasn't interested in leaving her job in administration to use the platform full-time. And, although she treats her OnlyFans as a hobby, she says she still receives a variety of strange requests from her subscribers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bambi, said: "I was bored during lockdown and I thought it would be a good way to make some extra cash. Another big part of it for me was building up my self-esteem.

"I've never been the most confident of girls, but having strangers compliment me all the time has really helped me love myself. Having said that, since joining, I've had some absolutely bizarre requests from people.

"Someone, who I assume has a toothpaste fetish, paid me £60 to send him a three-minute video of me brushing my teeth. I also got paid £100 by someone to walk bare foot over slices of bread - he said he liked the thought of the foot imprint.

"I'm constantly asked to film myself doing normal household chores like hoovering and washing up, sometimes in a maid outfit, sometimes fully clothed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And, I get asked to do a lot of 'ignore videos' where people pay me to video myself and pretend I don't know I'm being filmed."