A local addiction advice service has announced several roadshow events in the wake of a major rebranding of the organisation.

The Derbyshire Addiction Advice Service (DAAS) will be visiting a number of locations across the county including Shirebrook, Buxton and Ripley.

The roadshow will be raising awareness of the recent rebranding of the service, changing its name from the Derbyshire Alcohol Advice service to the Derbyshire Addiction Advice service due to its expanding operations and scope.

These drop-in style events will provide the opportunity for employers, statutory and voluntary organisations, and members of the public to talk directly to staff involved and learn how the service can support people struggling with drugs, alcohol or gambling.

Derbyshire Alcohol Advice Service (DAAS) are rebranding due to an expansion in the services. John Ydlibi, Chairman, Elaine Handley, service manager, Ross Burnagh, training manager and Alison Corbett, project manager

John Ydlibi, the DAAs chair of trustees said: “When people hear our previous name they assume alcohol support is all we offer, however our scope is now so much more than that.”

Their service provides support for anyone affected by their own or someone else’s drug and alcohol use.

The organisation said they are proud of their role in supporting people to achieve a healthier, happier and more productive future.

Derbyshire Alcohol Advice Service (DAAS) has been a primary source of alcohol support in Derbyshire for almost 30 years.

Derbyshire Alcohol Advice Service (DAAS) are rebranding due to an expansion in the services. Sngle point of contact hub.

It began life as North Derbyshire Alcohol Advice Service, operating from a single room in Chesterfield with three part time counsellors. It is now a county wide organisation with 30 staff providing alcohol, drug and gambling support as well as running projects for our military veteran community.

For the last eight years, the DAAS has been a key provider within Derbyshire Recovery Partnership, the commissioned drug and alcohol support service for adults in the county.

More recently DAAS have begun offering support for those affected by other people’s gambling behaviour.

GamCHAT will provide counselling and education to help friends and family to understand better what is happening, how they can best support the person experiencing problematic gambling and while protecting their own health and wellbeing.

The dates and venues for the DAAS roadshow are as follows:

December 12 at Ripley Town Hall, DE5 3BT between 10.00 - 11.30am

December 12 at Shirebrook Adult Education Centre, NG20 8PE between 1.30 - 3.00pm