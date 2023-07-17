Bakewell Road resident Danny Daniels, who turned 40 this week, was among hundreds of ambitious competitors who lined up for the Peak District Ultra Challenge on Saturday, July 8.

Setting out from Bakewell showground at around 7am, Danny returned 13 hours, 56 minutes and 29 seconds later – amid a torrential thunderstorm – in a very respectable 13th place.

He said: “The most enjoyable part was the start, as there was a lot of buzz and excitement from the other participants, but gradually it became more difficult. The run for me felt quite isolated, despite a lot of people running in it, I did not come across many people on the course.

Danny finished the challenge in under 14 hours, with the final 10 minutes in a biblical thunder storm. (Photo: Kat Daniels)

“The second half was a real challenge and I had to dig deep mentally as well as physically. I was euphoric crossing the line, and glad to get myself a burger and pint from the welcome tent. I felt very achy that night and even worse the next day.”

It was the furthest Danny had ever run in one go – his previous was a 50K in the Lake District last year – and required several months of training runs five times a week.

The Ultra Challenge route involves a mix of demanding terrains, and significant hill climbing, as it winds through Calver, Tideswell, Taddington, Monyash, Matlock and Darley Dale.

Along the way Danny, was cheered on by his partner, Hayley McGurk, a physical therapist working locally in the NHS, and their two Alaskan Malamutes, Mishka and Drogo.

Danny Daniels at Bakewell Showground before the start of the Peak District Ultra Challenge on Saturday, July 8. (Photo: Kat Daniels)

He said: “It was great to see their little faces a various points through out the day. They were very excited to see me, which gave me a huge boost in morale and energy.

“I didnt know where they were going to pop up en route which was a great motivator and surprise when turned a corner and could see them cheering me on.”

Apart from testing his own powers of endurance, Danny’s drive to finish came from raising money for housing charity Shelter, currently standing at a total of £1,240, which his employer will double.

Danny said: “This is one of the charities my employers support, and my previous run raised around £1,000 for them. I am very away of the amazing work that Shelter does and how much of a problem homelessness is in the UK.

Danny's dogs Mishka and Drogo helped to keep his spirits up along the way. (Photo: Kat Daniels)

“I am hoping the money can help make a positive change to people's lives, helping them at a time of great need and to help improve their current situation and future.”

The first person across the finish line was Leonid Klimovs in an incredible time of 11 hours, 52 minutes and 23 seconds – more than 12 minutes ahead of second-placed David Simmons. The first woman to finish was Sophie Hamilton-Cody, in 14 hours, 27 minutes and 30 seconds.

Many others were simply content to complete the challenge and raise thousands of pounds for other good causes, with some opting to run the 100K over two days, and others tackling shorter distances.

The Peak District Ultra Challenge will return over the weekend of July 6-7, 2024. For full details, see ultrachallenge.com/peak-district-challenge.