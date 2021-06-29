Derbyshire abuse victim 'overwhelmed' after raising £55,000 to help other survivors

Naima Ben-Moussa launched an online donation page back in the spring to raise money so that survivors of domestic abuse could have their homes renovated free of charge.

Last week Naima was on the Jeremy Vine Show on BBC Radio 2 speaking about her life, how she was raped at 17 and saw her biological mum be raped as well and her bid to raise funds for othere survivors..

In just ten minutes she had raised £12,000 and over the weekend donations have topped £55,000.

Naima Ben-Moussa, right, pictured with plastering tutor Cliff.

She said: “I am so overwhelmed.

"I can’t believe the generosity of people and how quickly the money came in.

"I am a survivor and I want to help other women who are survivors too.”

Naima will now be working with domestic abuse charity Crossroads High Peak to reach out and help women who may have been left with a damaged house following attacks from a family member or partner.

Naima from New Mills said: “This isn’t just about repairing walls and doors, it’s about repairing a woman’s confidence.

"I am powerful and I am strong although there was a time when I never felt like that but now I do and I want to help others.

"After I was on the Jeremy Vine show on Friday I have been inundated with hundreds of messages from tradespeople up and down the country who all want to help give their time for free to help women move forward.

"It’s amazing I’ve got lists of plasterers, electricians, plumbers even roofers and interior designers all wanting to get on board.

"I’ve had offers from Dulex for paint packs and people pledging to pay £1,000 a year or those who have offered to pay a survivor’s wages for a year to give her a fresh start – its incredible.”Now with so much money on the online donation page, Naima is looking to set up a registered charity, have a website designed and really start helping those who need support.

To make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/naimaredbenmoussa.

To listen to the Jeremy Vine show click here