Derbyshire A-road shut after lorry sheds ‘large amount of offal’ on to carriageway
Part of a main road in Derbyshire is currently closed after a lorry shed its load – a large amount of offal.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:44 am
The A38 is shut northbound between the A61 at Alfreton and junction 28 of the M1.
A National Highways spokesperson said: “This is due to a lorry shedding its load – a large amount of offal – on to the carriageway.
“Specialist cleaning crews are being arranged to attend and clear the scene.”