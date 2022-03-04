Derbyshire A-road shut after lorry sheds ‘large amount of offal’ on to carriageway

Part of a main road in Derbyshire is currently closed after a lorry shed its load – a large amount of offal.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:44 am

The A38 is shut northbound between the A61 at Alfreton and junction 28 of the M1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A National Highways spokesperson said: “This is due to a lorry shedding its load – a large amount of offal – on to the carriageway.

“Specialist cleaning crews are being arranged to attend and clear the scene.”

The A38 has been shut northbound between the A61 at Alfreton and junction 28 of the M1.
DerbyshireA38