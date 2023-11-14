Derby Kids’ camp receives The King’s Award for Voluntary Service during 50th anniversary year

A much-loved local charity which supports young children in Derby and Derbyshire is celebrating after receiving the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Derby Kids’ Camp is in its 50th year of providing youngsters in the city and county - many who are living in poverty, have suffered a close bereavement or who are finding social interaction difficult - with a much-needed break in the countryside.

The charity is one of 262 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award, which is equivalent to an MBE and the highest award given to local voluntary groups in the UK for outstanding work done in their local communities.

Chairman Chris Edwards said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be one of the recipients of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Derby Kids' Camp is celebrating its 50th year

“Whilst the news would have been most welcome any year, it’s particularly poignant that it comes as we celebrate our 50th year of Derby Kids’ Camp. The award recognises the incredible work of the thousands of Kids’ Camp volunteers who, over the years, have supported the charity and made so many local children’s holidays possible.”

Chris has been chairman of the charity for 16 years but has been involved with Kids’ Camp for much longer.

“Over the years, Derby Kids’ Camp has welcomed more than 15,000 children to camp where, throughout the week, they get to take part in outdoor activities, crafts, sports and various trips,” said Chris.

“Holidays at Derby Kids’ Camp help to build children’s confidence and their independence but, more importantly, the children leave with lifelong memories of an amazing and much-needed holiday.

Derby Kids' Camp provides holidays for children in Derby and Derbyshire

“Although Kids’ Camp holidays run throughout the summer, it’s a year-round project and volunteers work all through the year to prepare for the following summer. The volunteer organisation also shares its knowledge and experience with similar fledgling organisations across the UK to further increase the number of holiday opportunities nationwide.”

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his desire to continue the award.

Representatives of Derby Kids’ Camp will receive the crystal award and certificate from the Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire and, next year, two volunteers from the charity will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace, along with other recipients of this year’s award.