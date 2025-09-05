Deprived High Peak area set to cash-in on East Midlands Mayor's new £3m fund

Delighted community groups have welcomed the announcement that a generous share of £3m of funding is up for grabs for some of Derbyshire’s most deprived areas with the launch of the East Midlands Mayor’s Community Development Fund.

Mayor Claire Ward, of the East Midlands Combined County Authority, High Peak MP Jon Pearce, and the Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, Jim McMahon, joined staff at Gamesley Community Centre, near Glossop, on September 4, to launch the fund after Gamesley and nine other deprived areas in the region have been invited to bid for funding.

Ms Ward said: “I am really pleased to be in Gamesley along with local MP Jon Pearce and the Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, Jim McMahon, who is also an MP not that far away from here.

“When I became Mayor – that was just last year, that is the first time we have had a Mayor – it was clear we wanted real change in our communities particularly in communities that have been left behind and not had the chance to build things and build skills and investments in their communities and build a transformational investment.”

Pictured, Left To Right, Devolution Minister Jim Mcmahon, High Peak Mp Jon Pearce And East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward At Gamesley Community Centre, Near Glossop,

Community groups in Gamesley, including Gamesley Community Centre, will be able to bid for a share of £191,587 of funding that has been allocated for the area from the Community Development Fund to support the neighbourhood.

Gamesley Community Centre Chief Officer Helen Thornhill said: “When I heard the news that Gamesely had been selected as one of the ten areas I was so delighted because I have been working with this community for ten years and I have lived in Glossop all my life and know it from old.

“This community has always been neglected because it is set so far north but so close to Manchester and we have been trapped and isolated at the top of a hill and the amenities are pretty poor and in my life I have seen the estate become more run down so when there is funding just for the area that delighted me.”