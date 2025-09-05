Dental practice in north Derbyshire town plans expansion into adjacent premises

By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Sep 2025, 11:44 BST
Staveley Dental Care is bidding for planning consent to convert the empty pharmacy building on Church Street.placeholder image
Staveley Dental Care is bidding for planning consent to convert the empty pharmacy building on Church Street.
A dental practice is aiming to expand its offering to patients by extending into neighbouring premises.

Staveley Dental Care on Church Street, Staveley has applied for planning permission to convert the former pharmacy adjacent to the practice. The plan includes removing a modern fascia to reveal and restore the original shopfront signage beneath, new external windows that match historic windows and a new accessible entrance integrated into the restored frontage. Alterations are proposed for both premises.

There would be seven full-time and seven part-time employees. The practice currently has six full-time and six part-time employees.

The building next to Staveley Dental Care became vacant when Peak Pharmacy closed its outlets on both Church Street and Market Street and moved patients and staff into bigger premises on High Street, Staveley.

