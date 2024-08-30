The property at The Spinney, Woodlands, in Brimington has become the target for anti-social behaviour since it closed its doors two years ago and now presents health and safety issues.

A former old people’s home near Chesterfield is facing demolition after falling prey to vandals and thieves.

The property at The Spinney, Woodlands, in Brimington has become the target for anti-social behaviour since it closed its doors two years ago and now presents health and safety issues.

Nick Thompson of The Spinney Brimington Ltd has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for planning permission to knock down the main building. Excavators would be used and the site prepared for redevelopment.