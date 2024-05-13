1 . Calke Abbey

Get out in nature at Calke Abbey this half term. The children’s floral lotto game in Calke’s collection has been reproduced to form a fun family trail. Put your plant knowledge to test and see if you can match up all the flowers on your trail sheet to those hiding around the Pleasure Grounds and Stableyards. But there’s a slight twist. Each flower highlights a different emotion, which you’ll have to act out before moving on. The trail will be running between 25 May – 2 June from 9.30am until 5pm. Photo: James Dobson