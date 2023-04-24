Delivery driver's shock after snake is found hanging from dashboard of Vauxhall Insignia in Derbyshire

The motorist noticed the stowaway reptile while taking the vehicle from a car dealership in Tipton, in the West Midlands. He quickly pulled over at a services near Willington, Derbyshire, in "a bit of a panic" after he spotted the 1.5m corn snake slithering from the dashboard.

Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue attended the scene but were unable to rescue the creature as it had hidden beneath the seats and slithered into the car's interior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Lindsay Newell then had to convince the "reluctant" driver to carry on for another 15 minutes to her house so they could use tools to remove the seats.

The driver pulled over at a service station in Derbyshire after spotting the stowaway.

Lindsay and her colleague Mark eventually managed to reach the snake's head and despite nearly being bitten, they got it out safely unharmed.

The Vauxhall Insignia then had to be put back together following the 30 minute rescue mission before the driver could continue on his journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay, 36, who has run the sanctuary for 15 years, said the customer was "very understanding" about his late delivery.

She said: "We had a call from a gentleman who works at a car dealership saying there was a snake in a car he was delivering.

Lindsay Newell, who runs the sanctuary which was called out to remove the stowaway, said the non-venomous snake was now safe, despite not being happy about being moved.

"He spotted it hanging down from the dashboard and pulled over in a bit of a panic at a service station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our volunteer Mark went out to see him and reassure him it wasn't dangerous and was not going to attack him.

"We tried using some forceps to reach him but he managed to get underneath the passenger seat and underneath the carpet.

"Where the seat attaches to the frame of the vehicle there's a hole and it had gone under there. We could only see its tail but couldn't reach it.

"We then had to convince the man to drive another 15 minutes to my house in Burton because it needed special tools to remove the car seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a bit reluctant to start with but we pointed out the snake was hiding and wouldn't come out and bite him.

"Once he got here, we spent about half an hour trying to find him again as he had managed to get himself weaved in with the interior wires behind the dashboard.

"I grabbed the tail and mid section while Mark went for the head. The snake wasn't happy about being pulled about a bit and did try and bite Mark.

"But we managed to get him out safely. He was a little bit cold so he must have been there a few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Luckily he was uninjured apart from a few scuff marks to his scales and he is currently recovering at my home."

Corn snakes are a species of rat snake native to North America. They are not venomous but will bite if threatened and can grow up to two metres long.

It is believed the adult male was a dumped pet and he may have climbed into the vehicle for warmth.