Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has shared his joy over a restaurant in his constituency winning a national award.

He said: “I am delighted that Afat’s has won the award for Best Newcomer Restaurant Outside London. This is thoroughly deserved, with Afat’s up against some amazing restaurants from across the country, and it is fantastic to have a such a high-quality representation of Turkish food here in our community. This is fantastic for Chesterfield and for our local economy.