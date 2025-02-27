'Delighted' MP share photos of winners calling Afat's Grill's success in British Kebab Awards 'fantastic for Chesterfield and local economy'
Mr Perkins was with representatives of Afat’s Grill, including restaurant owner Ozan Urhan, to celebrate the British Kebab Awards in London on Wednesday, February 26.
He said: “I am delighted that Afat’s has won the award for Best Newcomer Restaurant Outside London. This is thoroughly deserved, with Afat’s up against some amazing restaurants from across the country, and it is fantastic to have a such a high-quality representation of Turkish food here in our community. This is fantastic for Chesterfield and for our local economy.
“I strongly recommend everyone to pop in for dinner, or order a takeaway, and experience for themselves why Afat’s has won this prestigious award.”
