A defiant son’s legal battle to secure his 80-year-old mother’s access rights after her rear garden gateway was temporarily fenced in by Derbyshire County Council looks set to be fought out at a tribunal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county council originally installed two sealed fence panels across the rear garden gates of two properties facing a council car park off Cavendish Road, in Matlock, which was closed by the authority less than a week before in April, 2023, in its on-going bid to sell the land.

David Ball was so shocked to learn his mother Helene Ball’s home, on George Road, Matlock, was blocked off without warning at the rear next to the council’s Cavendish Road car park that he launched a dispute with the council over her access rights which may now have to be resolved by a Land Registry Tribunal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ball said: “I have a grievance because this is an 80-year-old woman and this has taken a considerable toll on the two of us.

David Ball and his mother Helene Ball, of George Road, are facing a tribunal over access rights from Mrs Ball's back garden gateway,

“My mother has been to the doctor’s with issues such as a loss of sleep and migraines which is ridiculous because we are reasonable people. What they did was act like an occupying force.”

The council prohibited access after they earmarked the 2.22 acres of land including the former council employees’ car park and a former playing field off Cavendish Road and near George Road for sale and development to help offset multi-million pound funding cuts.

Its Cavendish Road car park had formerly been used for the authority’s Trading Standards and Property staff based off Chesterfield Road and Wellington Street but employees were moved out of the Chatsworth Hall offices, off Chesterfield Road, following changing work practices after the Covid pandemic meant this building was no longer required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Matlock Community Land Trust, which includes residents, are also campaigning to buy and preserve the car park and nearby playing field after they had the site designated as an Asset of Community Value and say they have used the car park with permission as residential parking for many years and they were disappointed to learn it was being sold.

David Ball and his mother Helene Ball, of George Road, are facing a tribunal over access rights from Mrs Ball's back garden gateway,

Mr Ball is arguing that his mother has enjoyed her rear garden gateway access since the 1960s when her family moved to the property and therefore she should have the legal benefit of ‘prescriptive easement’ whereby regardless of land ownership long-term use of more than 20 years allows for certain continued access rights.

He claims an aerial photo from 1933 and plans up to 1964 show a gateway to the site before any houses were built and when his mother and late father bought the affected property in 1966 while it was still under construction there was a gap in the wall.

The council bought the relevant land, which is currently a playing field and car park, in 1967, and were granted planning permission for a car park which was later allowed to be used by Matlock College and then Chatsworth Hall council staff as well as residents including Mrs Ball’s family for access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ball said: “My parents had a gate they thought was for their use and they used it and they also used the car park and the access road and they continued to use it unmolested until the council blocked the gate off.”

David Ball and his mother Helene Ball, of George Road, are facing a tribunal over access rights from Mrs Ball's back garden gateway,

The county council, which was planning to sell the site to pave the way for up to 30 homes through their Public Sector Plc Derbyshire Limited Liability Partnership, Develop Renew, has claimed there are no legal rights of way across its land.

PSP appointed agent Legat Owen and they put up a sales board in July, 2023, and published a sales brochure for Cavendish Road on behalf of Develop Renew advertising the sale of 2.22 acres or 09 hectares of land including the former car park and former playing fields.

Mr Ball claims William Davis Homes’ developers became interested in the Cavendish Road and George Road site to run an easement for foul and surface water through the playing field and car park in connection with their 423 home Matlock Wolds housing scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But William Davis’s planning application for 423 dwellings on the nearby land of Matlock Wolds between Sandy Lane, Bent Lane, and Gritstone Road was refused by Derbyshire Dales District Council, in March, 2024, and also rejected at an appeal this summer due to flooding and public safety concerns.

However, the council previously told the MCLT group the William Davis Homes Development planning application – which was refused – was deemed to be a separate matter concerning planning authority Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Mr Ball’s mother has said the move to fence over her garden gateway was unfair and unnecessary and she says there has been an exit from the rear of her home ever since she moved in and before the site was turned into a car park.

And despite the council eventually removing the fencing, Mrs Ball’s access rights have still been prohibited and she has to take a much longer detour to walk a much further distance to visit relatives on Cavendish Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second affected property which also had its rear garden gate temporarily blocked-off belongs to a young family who had frequently used that exit to take their children out on their bikes via the car park.

The youngsters’ father said in 2023 that the council informed him that Land Registry ownership shows the boundary and that this has been checked with the authority’s legal department, but he had argued this does not account for access rights, just land ownership.

Both affected households also expressed concerns about fire safety with their rear exits providing an additional means of escape along with parking issues on surrounding roads blocking access for emergency vehicles due to no longer being able to park off the streets.

The council had argued in 2023 that there are no legal rights of way registered on the title deed held by the Land Registry across the former car park off Cavendish Road or for access from properties on George Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also argued that its duty to the taxpayers is to seek best value for any land or buildings it no longer needs and so it secured the site while looking for alternative options for the land.

Mr Ball said he and his mother have always been willing to negotiate with the council but they say they were only offered a temporary pedestrian access arrangement.

The HM Land Registry also acknowledged in correspondence in May with Mrs Ball that she wanted to negotiate the matter but ‘the other party does not’.

And since Mr Ball and his mother have been pursuing legal action, they say the council has only offered access down the eastern boundary of the car park but this was not considered to be safe and viable with no gateway through the wall and a one metre drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ball said: “They are trying to wear us down to the point where we give up and we are not going to give up because the fact is the more they push and bully the more we double down because the strength of the case is in our favour and we have everything in place to take them to task.”

Mrs Ball and her son David, who has been compiling documents before a date is decided for a tribunal, are claiming that Mrs Ball is entitled to pedestrian and vehicle access to and from Cavendish Road to the gate at her home on George Road.

County Cllr Stephen Reed, Cabinet Member for Business Services, said: “We are unable to comment on this particular issue as we are in legal proceedings.”