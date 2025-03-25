Debt-torn Derbyshire parish council showed ‘inadequate’ response to costly leisure centre

An independent review team has reported that a debt-ravaged Derbyshire parish council which recently felt it had to increase its share of residents’ council tax bills by 65.58per cent showed an inadequate response to financial monitoring after taking on a costly new leisure centre.

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council has been facing severe financial and governance issues, according to a previous Locum report, and possible bankruptcy largely due to its running of the Creswell Health and Wellbeing Centre which has been identified as a key element in the council’s financial plight according to a newly-released independent review team’s report.

The National Association of Local Councils’ review team report says the council’s response to ‘financial monitoring was inadequate’ and that it has been left liable for a £2m loan taken out from the Government Public Works Loans Board for the centre project and a £533,000 loan from Bolsover District Council.

So the loss on the centre’s running costs, according to the review report, is now estimated to be costing the parish council £10,400 per week including the PWLB and district council loans.

The report stated: “The income projections in the plan have not been met and this lack of income is central to the parish council’s current financial situation.

“This is a structural financial issue, there is no simplistic answer to this situation, and it needs to be worked through.

“The turnover of the parish clerks in 2024 and lack of sufficient staffing added to the problems now being faced.

“Leadership was absent when the income levels dipped and therefore no discernible effort was made to market the centre or encourage more income to be generated.”

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council has reportedly been running the Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre, on Colliery Road, at a loss after it agreed in October, 2020, to borrow £2m from the PWLB to complete the project and Bolsover District Council’s company Dragonfly had to finish the development after the original contractors fell into administration.

The costs of the centre has led to public concern after it originally opened in April, 2023, during a hugely difficult economic crisis following the Covid-19 pandemic which led to the council increasing its council tax precept for the 2024-25 financial year by a massive 93.2per cent to help with the centre’s running, equipment costs, wages and bills before imposing the 2025-26 65.58per cent council tax hike.

But from material the review board has seen there is no evidence of any public funds having been misappropriated, according to the review report.

The disruption in administration meant the parish council’s response to corporate and service financial monitoring was inadequate, according to the review report, and the new Locum Clerk Matthew Evans has uncovered outstanding issues since he arrived in December, 2024, and he has sought to resolve them within the 2025-26 Budget Report which includes the significant council tax increase.

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council has explained that it has been forced to increase its share of residents’ council tax bills by 65.58per cent to meet estimated annual operation costs of over £900,000.

Its precept increased from £280,816 in 2023-24 to £555,820 in 2024-25, and then to £919,471 in 2025-26, according to the review report.

The review report stated Band D council taxation levels have increased from £172.05 in 2023-24 to £557.09 in 2025/26 – effectively a £385 increase in two years – causing a real financial impact for residents.

From the figures in the 2025-26 Revenue Budget report, and excluding the borrowing commitments, the loss on the running costs of the centre is now estimated to cost the council £7,060 per week and including the PWLB and district council loans this is equivalent to £10,400 per week.

The report stated: “The Review Team have been concerned about the governance of the council’s operations which has contributed to this problem.

“Reports, such as they are, have not been published, or well minuted. The council’s accounting and financial management has also been inadequate as highlighted by the Locum Clerk’s initial report to Members on the 12th December, 2025. In addition, general staff management issues have not been overseen.”

It also found that although it was helpful with the opening of the centre that key parish members were also district council members this sometimes meant accountability was blurred and governance issues were not dealt with formally in reports and with parish council decisions.

The report states this added to current uncertainty significantly with the service level agreement for the centre’s staff and with the role of a Charitable Trust which was set up by the parish council to oversee the centre as the council addressed how best to deal with the financial strain.

It added: “The parish council was well established and operated adequately as a medium size parish council before the Heritage and Wellbeing Centre opened.

“It had adequate reserves and precept trends were not out of the ordinary. The centre transformed this situation and increased the level of expenditure by some 236per cent.”

The parish council has stated it is taking ‘immediate and decisive action’ to address financial matters and ‘restore the council’s financial health’ and it wants to reassure residents that it is committed to ensuring the highest levels of financial stability, accountability, and transparency for the community.

Parish Cllr Duncan McGregor, who is also a Bolsover District Councillor, claimed that the parish council ended-up facing possible bankruptcy after it struggled to keep the leisure centre scheme afloat during the Covid-19 crisis which saw a contractor go into administration and costs triple.

But Creswell and Elmton Residents’ Action Group Chairperson, Christine Hope, recently called for the parish councillors to resign over the authority’s financial situation after questioning their ability to deal with the ‘serious and complex tasks ahead’.

Both Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council and Bolsover District Council have stated they are considering the future of the Creswell Health and Wellbeing Centre on whether a new management structure will be implemented, or whether the building will be relinquished or have its operations transferred to another party which the review report stated needs to be decided upon in the next 12 months.

The parish council’s Locum Clerk, Mr Evans, who has been praised since his recent arrival, has made recommendations to reduce expenditure but the review report has stressed that a strategic review is required of all the council’s assets.

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council, according to the review report, is still expected to be liable for the PWLB £2m loan and the district council £533,000 loan unless it can dispose of the building for more than these commitments.

The parish council is due to meet on March 27 to consider the review report and to agree to adopt its findings and agree to implement an action plan.

It has also been recommended that the parish council appoints a full-time, experienced clerk and meets with the Charitable Trust and the district council to establish a preferred option for the leisure centre while reviewing other buildings it operates.

The parish council was invited to comment but at the time of publication had not yet responded.