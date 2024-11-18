Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield family is calling for legislation changes to prevent further tragedies, following an inquest into the death of a much-loved dad-of-two who ‘always put others before himself’.

Jon Prigent, 47, of Chesterfield, died on July 30, 2020, following a tragic incident after a tractor and its trailer decoupled, Chesterfield Coroners Court heard.

Jon was giving a driving lesson to his 17-year-old daughter Maisie and was sitting in the front passenger seat of a blue Toyota Aygo when a trailer full of soil disconnected from the tractor and hit the car.

The inquest, held in Chesterfield, heard that the trailer decoupled from the tractor while going over a speed bump, and rolled down Station Lane in Old Whittington, before mounting the pavement, colliding with a wall and overturning onto the car.

Jon Prigent with his wife Catherine. Image courtesy of the family.

The inquest heard two witness accounts from the time of the collision which were read in the courtroom by Mr Peter Nieto, area coroner for Derby and Derbyshire.

One of the witness statements said: “I heard a loud snapping sound and quickly put the car to reverse. It was just instinct to protect my eight-year-old son. I heard a loud noise and I could see a cloud of dust. I called 999. I saw a girl getting out of the car. She was hysterical and screamed: ‘what have you done to my dad’.”

The inquest heard that Jon was breathing, but unresponsive, minutes after the accident. Paramedics were called and attended the scene but sadly Jon was pronounced dead. The post-mortem examination concluded his cause of death to be traumatic asphyxia due to a road traffic collision.

The court heard evidence from Mr Lee Simpson, a retired police officer who investigated the circumstances surrounding the accident before producing a reconstruction report.

The site of the accident on July 30, 2020.

Mr Simpson presented the court with the elements of the tractor and trailer recovered from the scene of the accident, including a hook and a ring. They were compared to a brand-new hook and ring to investigate the extent to which the elements were worn down.

The court also heard extensive evidence from experts Dr Andrew Scralett and Dr Richard Elwood who, in February 2023, produced a joint expert statement on the circumstances of the incident.

The evidence presented showed that the hitch hook on the tractor and hitch ring showed signs of ‘significant’ wear, which led to a gap between the hook and a keeper plate to ‘exceed recommended limits’. The ring’s thickness was reduced by 38% as opposed to a maximum recommended wear of 25%.

The court has also heard that the body of the trailer suggested its maximum capacity to be 10 tonnes, while Mr Bank believed it was 14 tonnes. At the time of the accident, the trailer contained 13.8 tonnes of soil, which was not equally distributed, further contributing to the probability of the accident occurring.

Mr John Banks, who was driving the tractor at the time of the accident, said: “I inspected the tractor and trailer on the day and I could see that they were worn down but I did not realise that it was to this degree. If I saw anything on the vehicle that would make it unsafe, the vehicle wouldn’t be used that day.

Mr Banks explained that the coupling elements were dirty making it harder to notice the scale of the damage. He added that he ‘lost concentration while loading the vehicle because it was a lot of soil’ and he admitted the trailer ‘wasn’t perfectly loaded’.

While concluding the inquest, Mr Nieto stated that a number of factors contributed to the accident including the ‘excessively worn coupling components’ as well as ‘overloading the trailer’ and ‘unequal distribution of soil’.

He said: “The degree of the wear and tear should have been visible and apparent to Mr Banks. That degree of wear did not occur just on the day of the accident, it would have been apparent way before the 30th of July.”

The court heard that in the UK, vehicles which travel public highways on short distances for ‘agricultural use’ and have a maximum speed of 25 mph are exempt from any periodic technical inspections.

The inquest also heard that similar vehicles in Northern Ireland are required to have a working trailer breakaway system to stop the trailers from rolling away in the event of unexpected decoupling.

Catherine Prigent, Jon’s wife, said: "We don’t want a similar tragedy to happen to anyone else. We would like to see some changes, ideally to legislation for agricultural vehicles. All other vehicles using roads have to go through MOT and technical checks. I believe all vehicles using roads should have regular checks.

"It’s not about farmers having additional costs, but about making sure there are safety checks in place to make tractors and trailers safe for other road users while having farmers' welfare in mind.

"The last four years have been difficult for our family with all the court hearings. Jon was a very loving, funny person and he was always there for our family.”

Catherine described how Jon, an army veteran who served in Northern Ireland, would stand outside London tube stations raising money for the Royal British Legion.

Oliver, Jon’s son who witnessed the accident and attended the inquest added: “Dad always put everyone before himself and made sure everyone else was doing good.”

In his conclusion of the inquest, coroner Mr Nieto said: “Jon’s death was due to decoupling of a tractor and a trailer. It’s unlikely his death would have occurred if the components were inspected to an adequate standard.

“Please do accept my sincere condolences for your loss. I’m sorry for the long wait of four years for this inquest. This was due to the criminal case only taking place last November. I do hope this inquest was of some use to you.”

Mr Nieto confirmed he would produce a preventing future deaths report following the inquest.