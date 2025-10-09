Tributes have been paid to a D-Day veteran who has died at the age of 100.

Albert Keir, who lived for most of his life in Bakewell, was part of a naval crew that ferried US troops onto Utah beach on D-Day in 1944. Seventy years later, Albert was awarded the National Order of the Legion of Honour (Légion d'honneur) by the French government.

He was given the Freedom of Derbyshire this year in recognition of his achievements – only the second person to be awarded the honour.

Bakewell Town Council has paid tribute to “a truly remarkable gentleman” and set up a book of condolence in the Town Hall.

Albert Keir in the grounds of Buckingham Palace where he watched a military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May 2025 (photo: Getty Images)

Albert was one of the longest-serving poppy sellers in the country, raising money for fallen comrades.

The Royal British Legion said: “We are deeply saddened to share that Royal Navy veteran Albert Keir has passed away at 100 years old.

“Albert was part of the Home Guard before joining the Royal Navy in 1942 and served for three years.

“RBL was honoured to be able to take Albert back to Normandy on a couple of occasions, most recently for the 80th anniversary commemorations last year, where he took time to shake hands with the crowds out on the streets.

Albert meets King Charles at the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy (photo: Getty Images)

“Albert's smile lit up every room he entered, whilst his dancing skills were legendary. We are immensely grateful for Albert’s service and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him.”

In his younger days Albert was a member of Bakewell and Chatsworth Golf Clubs and bowls clubs.

A widower, he leaves two sons Michael and Andrew, and two grandchildren.