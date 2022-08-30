Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in May, Chesterfield Borough Council took the decision to advertise Tapton House for sale or rent – with a view to bringing the empty Grade II listed building back into use.

The move was backed by the Chesterfield Civic Society, and the council said this was designed to safeguard the long-term future of the historic site. The deadline for any offers to be submitted for the house was set for Friday, September 2.

The Friends of Tapton House – a community group opposed to the sale – have organised a petition calling on the council to bring the house off the market, which has now reached almost 2000 signatures.

The council is accepting offers to buy or rent Tapton House.

Di Treece – one of the organisers – said they would continue their campaign even beyond Friday’s deadline.

“We’ve printed off the petition and we’ve got other signatures on paper as well, which we’re going to submit to the council before the deadline. We’re trying to get them to postpone this decision.

“We’ve put a complaint into the Local Government Ombudsman too, but that’s quite a long process, and unfortunately there’s nothing they can do in the short term – it will take as long as it takes and that might not be any good to us.

“By the time people read this, the deadline may have passed, but people can still sign the petition against the sale of Tapton House.”

Di added that a debate regarding the sale of the house was not scheduled until October – giving residents and councillors little opportunity to express their concerns.

“We’re allowed to present our petition at a Full Council Meeting in October – by which time they will have made their decision. Unless we can frighten them off and get them to postpone, it will all be done and dusted by then.

“It’s a shame that we haven’t been able to meet with the council and discuss all the options. They’re forgetting that they’re public servants – I think the way that they have gone about it is wrong.

“We know that no council has got enough cash. It is costing them money to heat, maintain and have working alarm systems, and I know they don’t particularly want to be in that position over the winter – but that shouldn’t hasten these decisions. They’ve got to meet with local groups and residents and, if they can’t be at a meeting, let them email in with their worries and concerns.”

The group are also considering whether the gift of the property and its gardens by Charles Markham – to be used for the benefit of Chesterfield’s residents – has any legal weight.

“We are looking into whether the letter that was written to the mayor by Charles Markham is legally-binding – whether the council should legally work along the lines that he intended.