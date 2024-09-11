Dead tree leaning towards route to Chesterfield Royal Hospital causes safety concern

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 22:35 BST

A dead tree which is leaning towards a major route to Chesterfield Royal Hospital needs to be cut down.

Richard Castleton of St Peter and St Paul School on Hady Hill has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for permission to fell the 40ft sycamore which is approximately 100 metres up the hill from the start of the property.

His application says: “The tree is dead and leans into Hady Hill which is a major route to and from the hospital. It is therefore dangerous and a potential risk.”

