A scene from Dead Man's Shoes which was shot in Derbyshire (photo: Blue Finch)

A special star-studded screening to mark the 20th anniversary of Dead Man’s Shoes – which was shot in Matlock – has proved so successful that a second show has been added.

Derby QUAD will host the film and several of its actors on November 9, with a screening at 4pm preceding the sell-out show at 7pm.

Actors confirmed for the early show are Paul Hurstfield and George Newton, who played members of a drugs gang in the film.

Small-time crooks get their comeuppance in this low-budget creation which stars Paddy Considine and was directed by Shane Meadows. Paddy plays a military man who returns to Matlock on a mission of vengeance, determined to make the drugs gang suffer for using his brother as a plaything.

Tickets for Dead Man’s Shoes cost £14 (standard) and £12 (concessions). Book online at www.derbyquad.co.uk/events/deadmansshoes or call 01332 290 606.

Originally released in 2004, Dead Man’s Shoes may have cemented the place of Uttoxeter-born director Shane Meadows among the brightest talents of his generation, just before he reached an even wider audience with the This is England series.

It takes certain kind of visionary to look at the picturesque landscape of small-town Derbyshire and choose it as a backdrop for a Western-influenced tale of violent revenge, but the streets of Matlock and its neighbouring villages play a starring role around leading man and co-writer Paddy Considine.

Filming locations included Chesterfield Lane and Flash Lane in Darley Dale, Bonsall Wood, Mettesford, Wolds Rise, Hurst Rise and Bakewell Road in Matlock and Riber Castle.