Dead insects 'directly' above food preparation area - as Derbyshire pub receives one-star food hygiene rating

A Derbyshire pub has failed its latest food hygiene inspection.

The Tiger Inn, at Ashbourne Road in Turnditch received a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating, which means ‘major improvement is necessary’.

A full inspection report, revealed through a freedom of information request, showed that following a visit at the premises on November 5, inspectors raised a number of concerns regarding low standards of compliance with food hygiene and safety procedures.

The inspection report concluded that there was no accurate system for date labelling products and a number of items found on the premises ‘have passed their use-by date’.

Some unopened products in their original packaging were past their use-by dates, while products prepared on the premises did not have the correct labels.

Inspectors found that there wasn’t a designated wash hand basin in the kitchen and were advised it was because the previous one ‘detached from the wall and has not been replaced’.

The report also highlighted a number of maintenance issues in the kitchen, the dry store and the bar.

Inspectors advised the venue to replace an undercounter freezer used to store dairy products, which was found to be ‘rusty’. Further rust was discovered at a smaller microwave oven as ‘the door has corroded’.

Inspectors advised the venue to ‘remove the dead insects from the electronic fly machine’ and ‘reposition the unit as it is directly above a food preparation work surface and insects could contaminate foods below.’

Further concerns were raised regarding ‘poor’ cleaning standards– with the venue advised to undertake a deep clean of the kitchen and bar including all walls, floors and ceiling surfaces, drinks cabinets, structural elements and equipment.

While the report concluded that the cellar was maintained in a good condition, inspectors noted that there was a gap between the two external doors and at the bottom of the external door frame which ‘could allow rodents to access the cellar’.

The outdoor store room, used as laundry room as well as food and outdoor equipment storage was named ‘unsuitable’ as it ‘does not meet minimum requirements.’

The floor was covered in a carpeted material and not kept clean and there was insufficient lighting where foods were stored to be able to see to clean and to be able to see evidence of pests, rodents or insects.

There was a number of containers of waste oil stored in the yard, some of which did not have lids on.

The report reads: “A food business must make suitable arrangements so that waste does not accumulate, and/or attract pests such as rodents.”

Concerns were also raised regarding confidence in management and training procedures.

Inspectors were unable to see ‘food hygiene training certificates for all staff that are involved in food preparation’ and there wasn’t ‘any information on how allergens are controlled’ at the Tiger Inn, which is currently let on a tenancy agreement by Marston’s.

Marston’s spokesperson said: “The Tiger Inn is currently let on a tenancy agreement. The licensee and employees are independent of Marston’s and operate their own food safety management system.

"We support our pub partners to implement corrective actions to help them to achieve 5-star Food Hygiene Ratings where this is not the case with the original inspection.”

The Tiger Inn failed to provide a comment on the results of the inspection.